LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County and North Las Vegas are partnership this weekend to host a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up event.
On Saturday, April 3, eligible parties can visit the MLK Senior Center for a scheduled appointment.
According to a news release, walk-ups will be accepted for a limited time. In addition, those who receive a vaccine at this clinic will receive a Walmart gift card, while supplies last.
Before scheduling a spot, patients are asked to complete an online questionnaire to determine eligibility.
WHERE
2420 N. Martin L. King Blvd.
SIGN UP
Visit the COVID-19 vaccine scheduler site here.
