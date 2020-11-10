LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas City Hall will close to the public for two weeks in response to Gov. Steve Sisolak's press conference on Tuesday.
According to a statement from Ryann Juden, the city manager, their services will be going virtual to encourage residents to be vigilant in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Read the statement below:
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Nevada, the City of North Las Vegas is committed to the health and safety of our residents and employees. #StayHomeForNevada pic.twitter.com/CQ1WM5X2rd— City of North Las Vegas (@CNLV) November 11, 2020
