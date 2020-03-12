NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of North Las Vegas is cancelling all large gatherings in which mass crowds form in response to coronavirus concerns.
In a release on Thursday night, NLV spokesperson Patrick Walker cited recommendations outlined by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control.
"This does not apply to day-to-day operations at city recreation facilities and libraries," the release stated. "However, we ask anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms to remain home."
Gatherings have been postponed indefinitely.
