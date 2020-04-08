LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Members of North Las Vegas City Council On Wednesday approved an ordinance that would penalize landlords and property managers in violation of the governor's eviction moratorium.
The ordinance, which was approved during a city council meeting, amends City Code to fine violators up to $1,000 per day, revoke business permits or licenses or charge individuals with a misdemeanor. These criminal charges could put individuals in jail for up to six months and levy fines up to $1,000, according to a release.
Gov. Sisolak announced a statewide eviction moratorium for Nevada on March 30.
#BREAKING @CNLV city council unanimously passed a proposed landlord penalty for eviction moratorium violators. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/Qg1t6lwsq5— Cassie Mlynarek (@CassandraMly) April 8, 2020
Council members met virtually to discuss the proposal.
WATCH HERE: http://www.cityofnorthlasvegas.com/departments/mayor_and_council/city_council_meetings.php
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.