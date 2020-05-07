SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom plans to permanently close 16 of its 116 full-line stores as it adjusts to the retail environment during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Seattle Times reports that the company didn’t identify which stores would be closed. In a statement, CEO Erik Nordtsrom said COVID-19 was causing the Seattle-based company to speed up digital services and implementation of things like curbside pickup and returns.
When its stores do reopen Nordstrom said it will conduct health screenings for employees and provide masks for employees and customers.
A list of which stores are closing was not available.
