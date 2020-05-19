LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in the Las Vegas Valley will reopen to customers on Thursday with added health and safety precautions.
According to a news release, some of the new measures Nordstrom is implementing include:
- Conducting health screening for employees before they come into work
- Providing face coverings for employees and customers
- Taking steps to allow for social distancing of six feet or more, including limiting the number of customers and employees in the store
- Increasing cleaning and and sanitization
- Modifying the fitting room experience
- Continuing to offer contactless curbside services at full-line stores
- Pausing or adapting high-tough services and customer events
- Keeping tried on or returned merchandise off the salesfloor for a period of time
- Altering hours of operation
Nordstrom has one full-line store in Las Vegas at the Fashion Show Mall and two Nordstrom Rack locations in Southern Nevada, one in Las Vegas at Downtown Summerlin and one in Henderson.
