LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two Las Vegas-based nonprofits paired up to provide two weeks of free groceries to locals in need who work in entertainment.
The drive-up grocery giveaway, provided by The Just One Project and Mondays Dark, will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, November 18 at 711 N. Rancho Drive, suite 100.
According to actor and singer Adrian Zmed, who is involved in Wednesday's grocery giveaway, the drive-thru will be completely anonymous and touchless. Those in need are asked to drive around the back of The Just One Project, pop their trunk, and volunteers will place two boxes of assorted groceries in the trunk.
"It's for everybody in the music industry. It's for everyone in music and theater, magicians, front of house, stage staff. We want lighting, sound, anyone in the entertainment industry who's been affected," Zmed said Sunday. "We give our time, we give our talents, we give our money to various charities all over the valley, and now those charities want to get back to us in our hour of need."
Zmed said the entertainment industry has been hit hard.
"We personally have friends that are battling severe depression, facing inability to pay their light bill, inability to get groceries, several that are facing eviction. We know many that have moved out moved back in with their parents, along with their children," he said.
The Just One Project, a food distribution market, holds a regular food pantry on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
