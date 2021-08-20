LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The organization COVID Tech Connect continues on its mission to provide free tablets to hospitals and care facilities as well as launch a new app that allows people to video chat from any device.
COVID Tech Connect is a nonprofit organization that was created in 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic. The organization can donate 5-15 smart devices to critically ill COVID-19 patients, or residents in long term care facilities.
To date, COVID Tech Connect has donated 18,000 devices with 20,000 as their goal.
Kara Goldberg-King, program manager, said they have now gone past their wrap deadline by a month.
"The intended use has always been to connect patients with family or residents in these facilities but we've heard of other mixed uses with them. You know we've donated to children's hospitals, we have children using them for entertainment purposes, telehealth. So we're just really happy that the devices are out there and we're giving the hospitals a chance to put them to use how they see fit," Goldberg-King said.
Product director Elien Becque explained the rollout of their new app earlier this summer, Telehome.
“I don’t think that we anticipated that it would have a potential need as great as it has now," Becque said.
To date, 3,400 people have downloaded the app.
“So many hospitals are now swamped again that they’re focusing on triage rather than this sort of palliative emotional care of connecting patients with loved ones," Becque said.
There are three main differences that separate Telehome from other video chat apps. Becque said it's HIPAA compliant, the call recipient doesn’t need to download anything on their phone -- they just click on a link -- and no account is necessary.
“No matter the kind of device that they have, no matter their budget, they’re able to make a call instantaneously without having any account or any downloading necessary," Becque said.
“This app really relieves a lot of the burden on the care providers who want to quickly set up these calls and don’t want to troubleshoot and explaining how an app works," Goldberg-King said.
University Medical Center, Infinity Hospice Care and Life Care Center of Las Vegas are a few of the facilities that have received some of the donated devices.
Jan Rynearson, Activity Director at Life Care Center of Las Vegas, a nursing home, applied for the tablets in January. They've been using five Pixel Slate tablets.
"We’re next to our residents hearing the desire to talk to their loved one and see their loved one and it brings a sense of calm, lessons the anxieties, connection," Rynearson said.
Rynearson said staff have had to get familiar with more technology and also introduce the concept to residents that may have resisted at the beginning. But overall Rynearson said it's been a crucial tool for their residents.
“So there’s no time limit you know someone will call us and let us know they’re either going to call in or they want us to call out and we just roll with it that way. It’s as flexible as we can make it," Rynearson said.
She added it's not only for virtual visits but entertainment and training as well.
"Our therapy team oversees one of them (Pixel Slate) so when they’re doing therapy with our residents who aren’t able to have their visitors, maybe families need to have training before they get to go home. So the therapist will use this to do virtual training," Rynearson said.
COVID Tech Connect are still accepting applications for tablets. To apply click here.
