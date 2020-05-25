LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A nonprofit crossfit gym spent the Memorial Day holiday honoring a fallen Navy Seal.
Branded One Crossfit organized an outside workout at Sunset Park to honor Navy Seal Michael P. McMurphy.
McMurphy was killed serving our country in Afghanistan in 2005.
Since Branded One Crossfit opened in 2017, the gym has honored fallen heroes on Memorial Day by participating in a fitness challenge called the "Murph".
The "Murph" is a workout consisting of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 squats. Participants finish the workout by adding second one-mile run. Gym members who are feeling really adventurous use weight vests to simulate the weight soldiers carry in the field.
While the workout was outdoors, Branded One took social distancing measures seriously to avoid any COVID-19 exposure. Workouts were modified from pull-ups to sit-ups to avoid people touching the same surface. Individuals started in seperate heats to minimize people grouping together.
Branded One Crossfit was hit hard by the pandemic and his making plans to reopen safely using proper safety guidelines.
Branded One is excepting donations and the money donated helps to provide free memberships for disabled firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and military veterans.
Anyone interested in donating can do so by visiting Branded One Crossfit's web page.
