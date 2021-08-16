LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's largest nonprofit affordable housing developer announced on Monday that it will not raise rents for its Las Vegas area residents.
Nevada HAND shared that despite rising costs, the nonprofit will not raise rents on its nearly 8,000 Las Vegas area residents for the rest of 2021.
According to the organization, it is the largest nonprofit affordable housing developer in the state, with 34 family, senior, and assisted living communities in its portfolio.
A pledge from @NevadaHANDLV today. Despite rising costs, the non-profit manager of affordable rental homes isn't going to raise rents on its nearly 8,000 Las #Vegas area residents for the rest of 2021. @CommishJGibson, a supporter of Nevada HAND, attended today's announcement. pic.twitter.com/ipbDRxZR7G— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 16, 2021
The group says there are more than 7,900 children, working adults and seniors on fixed incomes who live in Nevada HAND housing. "We have 780 units under construction right now, which will welcome more residents into our communities," Nevada HAND says on its website.
Nevada HAND in February broke ground on an affordable housing community in the west Las Vegas Valley.
Decatur Commons will be located on S. Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive. According to the nonprofit, the community will offer 480 units total, with 240 units for low-income families and 240 units for low-income seniors.
For more information, visit: nevadahand.org
