HENDERSON (FOX) -- The owner of TGI Flowers in Henderson said she is locking her doors but not closing her shop.
Debbie Davies made the decision to stay open this week following Governor Sisolak’s initial request to close in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“I have bills to pay. My landlord doesn’t really care that we are all in this position. He needs to be paid as well,” said Davies.
After the governor asked nonessential businesses to close earlier in the week, Davies got an order for a funeral.
“If someone passes away and you really want to have flowers at the funeral service or the burial or whatever it might be, I consider that to be something that’s really important for people,” said Davies.
TGI Flowers customer services manager Emily Davies agrees.
“I wasn’t just going to shut down and say to these people, I’m sorry we’re closed and you get nothing,” said Emily.
Both said they are following social distancing guidelines and there is rarely more than one customer in the store at a time.
On Friday afternoon, the governor stopped asking and started requiring all nonessential businesses to close.
Davies said she will comply with closing her doors to the public, but won’t stop delivering flowers to customers in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.