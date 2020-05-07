LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A local non-profit is going the extra mile to make sure seniors are well taken care of.
The organization "Nevada Hand" provides affordable housing and services to families, especially senior citizens.
Nevada Hand partnered with Three Square to make sure valley seniors are well fed and taken care of during this uncertain time.
If you know a family in need or just want to make donation visit the links section at FOX5Vegas.com.
