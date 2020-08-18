LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) is reminding the community that their services are still available amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The non-profit has served thousands of at risk youth in the community, providing resources such as:
- Food
- Clothing
- Hygiene Supplies
- Bus Passes
- Help with school work
As students prepare for a distance learning school year, the non-profit is also making more services available virtually.
NPHY Executive Director Arash Ghafoori tells FOX5 they are here to help at-risk youth get on the right track.
“We’ve really pivoted our virtual voulunteer program to make sure it can help meet those needs. Virtual tutoring, virtual class assistance, were making sure we can still connect you through technology to get that extra help you need,” Ghafoori said.
Ages: 12-20
Days: Monday-Saturday
Hours: 8am-7pm
Address: 4981 Shirley St. Las Vegas, NV 89119
24 hour hotline: 1-866-U-ARE-SAFE
Website: https://nphy.org/
