LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fiesta Henderson is the third mass drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to open in the valley this month, but long lines of cars were still seen at another testing site, Sam Boyd Stadium.
The appointment-only site at Fiesta Henderson Casino opened on Saturday. They initially planned to administer 500 tests on opening day, but a "crack" in their online booking system led to 1,200 booked appointments, said Clark County Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Billy Samuels.
On Sunday afternoon, Clark County tweeted there were more than 1,000 appointments still available.
No waiting at Fiesta Henderson for #CovidTesting! More than 1,000 appts. remain open. Book now @ https://t.co/CDxSJDJD0X #Vegas pic.twitter.com/GND9pXPqiS— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) January 16, 2022
Nearby resident Leah Vigil was tested at Fiesta Henderson on Sunday. She said the entire process was quick.
“It took me about I’d say ten minutes, so it was very organized and kind of just follow the directions there and they got me seen right away and was able to get tested," Vigil said.
Despite plenty of availability at Fiesta, a long line of cars waited at Sam Boyd Stadium before the site opened at 5:30 p.m. People in line said it was moving steadily, compared to the previous weekend.
Scott Stackel said he needed to get tested for work.
“I couldn’t get into the other testing at all until like Tuesday, so I just wanted to make sure I got tested before I was over it," Stackel said.
Sam Boyd Stadium operates primarily on a first come, first served basis. Appointments can be made for the Sam Boyd COVID-19 testing site at https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/testing/.
Appointments for the Fiesta Henderson and Texas Station COVID-19 sites are required before showing up, and can be made here: https://www.ineedacovid19test.com/
