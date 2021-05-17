LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Strip casinos changed their rules on masks last week, and now tourists are seeing the swift pivot firsthand.
"None of the businesses have said anything. Even our hotel doesn't say nothing to us ... they're wearing masks but they don't say nothing to us," said one tourist on Monday.
Another man estimated that about 70% of the people he saw on the Strip over the weekend were maskless.
He said the ABC Store asked him to put a mask on before entering. FOX5 reached out to the company for confirmation on that policy, but they have yet to respond to the request.
But even though Las Vegas visitor Christina Waite said she's vaccinated, she said she doesn't plan on ditching the mask quite yet -- for more reasons than COVID-19.
"I still wear my mask inside," said Waite. "Of course smoke, you know? And even though we're fully vaccinated, what about the other people? We are not sure if they are vaccinated, so, we want to protect ourselves."
