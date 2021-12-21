LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Amid the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant across the country, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority shared Tuesday that there are no plans to alter the city's New Year's Eve plans.
After a 2020 hiatus, tourism leaders announced last week that Las Vegas would once again host an 8-minute fireworks show to ring in 2022.
On Monday, Los Angeles announced that its New Year's Eve party planned for downtown's Grand Park would transition to a virtual event and not have in-person audience due to the receive increase of COVID-19 cases in the county.
Similarly, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to make an announcement by Christmas on whether the city's New Year's Eve bash in Times Square will be canceled or altered.
In an email Tuesday morning, Lori Nelson-Kraft with the LVCVA said "plans are moving forward" with Las Vegas' New Year's Eve festivities.
"America's Party 2022" will feature fireworks launched from eight Las Vegas Strip rooftops:
- MGM Grand
- Aria
- Planet Hollywood
- Caesars Palace
- Treasure Island (TI)
- The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
- Resorts World Las Vegas
- The STRAT
