UPDATE: Players in the 2021 World Series of Poker are not required to wear masks, the tournament announced on Tuesday.
The WSOP posted on Twitter that the tournament will operate under a Nevada Emergency Directive which allows approved conventions and large events to choose between requiring masks for all attendees, or requiring proof of vaccination for all attendees and allowing them to go unmasked.
The tournament had announced in late August that it would require all attendees to be fully vaccinated.
"With all attendees required to be fully vaccinated, players will be able to remove their masks while seated at poker tables," said a post on the WSOP Twitter page.
ORIGINAL STORY (AUG. 27): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Players in the 2021 World Series of Poker are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
WSOP says players must provide proof of being fully vaccinated prior to registration for the tournament, which will be held at the Rio Hotel and Casino in September and November.
Participation in the 2021 WSOP will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 prior to first registration. Players are encouraged to make use of CLEAR’s free mobile app and Health Pass feature: https://t.co/PxfgAohpBe. Additional info & FAQ: https://t.co/wUF6nLTXLL (1/3) pic.twitter.com/pHSh4PTj41— WSOP (@WSOP) August 27, 2021
"In order to be considered 'fully vaccinated' you must receive your final vaccine dose at least 14 days prior to your entry date," WSOP notes on its website.
Organizers note that a negative COVID-19 test result will not be accepted. "registration is limited to those showing proof of full vaccination," WSOP says.
WSOP also notes that with Nevada under a mask mandate for indoor public gatherings, those attending will also be required to wear a face mask.
For more information, visit: wsop.com/2021.
This is Big Pharma Fascism. I live in Las Vegas and have happily played every year since 2008, but I will boycott Big Pharma Fascist ID Passports and the WSOP until they end this digital Fascism. This is the beginning of the Globalist Marxist Social Credit Score. You and God do not control your own bloodstream. Big Pharma Fascism controls your bloodstream; headed by Bill Gates (“vaccines will take down world population”; I thought ‘vaccines’ save lives!), Klaus Schwab of the book, ‘The Great Reset,’ a 21st Century ‘Mein Kampf (“you will own nothing, and you will be happy”), and Anthony Fauci (he did a study in 2008 concluding that deaths from 1918 Spanish Flu was mainly caused by bacterial pneumonia [which can linger from mask wearing]. I’m a choice-vaxxer, it’s your body your choice. If you want to get shot up with Bill Gates poison then go do so. If you’re vaccinated then you have nothing to worry about (I’m Naturally-vaccinated, I have nothing to worry about). If you’re Big Pharma Fascism vaccine is not working, then stop taking it!!!
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=israeli+study+unvaccinated+13+times+more+immune&t=hx&va=g&ia=web
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2021/08/having-sars-cov-2-once-confers-much-greater-immunity-vaccine-no-infection-parties
Unvaccinated are 13 times more immune than the ‘vaccinated’
https://hotair.com/allahpundit/2021/08/26/large-israeli-study-natural-immunity-provides-13-times-more-protection-against-delta-than-pfizers-vaccine-does-n411863
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
CDC admits the PCR test is fake
https://www.brighteon.com/376cb889-dcb3-4b12-857c-60c0c4055b2d
CDC admits vaccine causes disease
https://www.brighteon.com/e86b8e1e-324f-4999-a291-19deabe8a3a5
Scientist admits immune system goes down after the jab
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Du2wm5nhTXY
Inventor of the mRNA ‘vaccine’ admits it should not be given to people as the majority of labrats died within 2 months (human years equivalent of 2 years): thus the spike protein ‘vaccine’ is a depopulation bio-weapon
https://telanganatoday.com/mass-vaccination-during-pandemic-historical-blunder-nobel-laureate
Nobel Laureate saying the vaccine is causing the variants
https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/
UC San Diego famous Salk Institute (Paragraph 6 most important) – April 2021
Spike protein in ‘vaccine’ damages artery walls (contributes to slow death)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/D361Fv9qSWsd/
Corona vaccine does not work
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/dr-makary-says-natural-immunity-is-more-effective-then-vaccine-immunity/ar-AAMX3sM
John Hopkins study confirms natural covid immunity better than the jab.
What a joke. What else can the left ruin?
Bye -- Will NOT be attending. Good luck playing with yourself
Yah right, I will NOT be playing at the WSOP -- Your LOSS. Submitting to medical experiments that are killing people is UNACCEPTABLE. I can find something else to do with my time.
LOL...vax AND mask required at the table? Part of poker is watching the faces for tells. This is going to be a very weak WSOP, thanks to this hysterical silliness.
