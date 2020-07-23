NIAA investigating football fight that ended with police pepper-spraying

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced that 2020-21 sports season will be adjusted due to COVID-19.

Officials with the NIAA announced that sports will not take place in August. High school sports will instead begin in the winter.

NIAA received overwhelming support from superintendents representing districts in Northern and Southern Nevada and member high schools.

View the NIAA's full memo below.

