LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol are reminding residents to only use 911 for emergencies.
Nevada Highway Patrol says its Dispatch Center has been inundated with 911/*NHP phone calls regarding road closures, specifically in Stateline at the Primm/California border.
According to a release from NHP earlier this month, in a 24 hour period, its dispatchers handle over 800 calls for service, and they need their lines to be kept clear for actual emergencies.
"There are no road closures in place for Nevada or our border states," NHP again said on Twitter Tuesday morning. "All highways and state routes remain open at this time."
#traffic ⚠️ There are no road closures in place for Nevada or our border states. All highways and state routes remain open at this time. Follow @nevadadot or go on https://t.co/g1TZe4nUDF for up to date travel information. #drivesafenv #buckleup #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/TfPp0ap2OA— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 24, 2020
Motorists should only dial 911 for emergencies and use *NHP for requesting assistance or reporting an emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.