LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Hockey League on Thursday announced that it is suspending the remainder of the season due to coronavirus concerns.

In a statement, the NHL said the pause of the season would begin Thursday night. The Golden Knights were set to face the Minnesota Wild tonight in Saint Paul.

"...given that our leagues share so man facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point, it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time," the statement read.

"Our goal is to resume play as soon it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup."

The announcement came on the heels of the NBA and MLS suspending their seasons, and MLB suspending Spring Training games. Multiple college conference basketball tournaments cancelled as well.

It wasn't immediately clear if the cancellation would result in refunds to fans.

The National Hockey League Players' Association said the NHL's decision to suspend the season was the appropriate course of action.

The Golden Knights were set to play at T-Mobile Arena March 17 against the Stars prior to the announcement.

Prior to the official announcement, VGK goalie Robin Lehner tweeted a gif of a panda in a cage, seemingly alluding to the impending cancellation.

