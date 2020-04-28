LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Hockey League started selling team-branded face coverings Tuesday to benefit charity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NHL announced the sale of the face coverings Tuesday morning. The 3-pack of masks costs $24.99 with proceeds going to support the Feeding America and Food Banks Canada COVID-19 Response Fund.
The Vegas Golden Knights mask pack includes designs with the team name, the team logo and a logo pattern.
"The health, well-being and safety of our fans and all communities across Canada, the United States and around the world, is our number one priority," NHL executive Kim Davis said in a statement. "We're committed to assisting in the effort to support the face covering guidelines from the CDC and Health Canada with the important benefit and outcome of helping food banks across the U.S. and Canada in their efforts to feed people in need during this unprecedented time."
The NHL said the masks are intended for personal use and are not intended for medical use or replacing medical-grade masks.
The masks are available for purchase online.
