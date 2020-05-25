LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Hockey League and its player's association released a 22-page memo documenting procedures and protocols of the second phase of reopening the league.
NHL's Phase 2 is still limited, only allowing up to six players to workout in NHL facilities without coaches on the ice. While the memo doesn't specify a date to begin Phase 2, it says the target date is set for early June. It's unclear how long Phase 2 would last before expanding into full-team workouts and possible return to play.
The memo is very detailed in hygiene, testing and cleaning procedures.
Highlights of the Phase 2 memo include:
- Targeting early June move into Phase 2 for small group workouts
- Phase 2 is voluntary and no team can require players to return to its home city to participate in Phase 2
- Maximum six players in facility at once
- No coaches or team personnel allowed on-ice
- Face coverings required except when working out or on ice
- Testing must not be done in a way that deprives supply for frontline workers, symptomatic individuals
