LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Hockey League announced Monday effective immediately, players may opt to return home if flights are available amid growing coronavirus concerns, the league posted on Twitter.
During the season's pause, announced March 12, players are expected to continue self-quarantine through March 27, the league said. Given player exposure to shared equipment and locker room spaces, officials grew concerned about the possible spread of COVID-19.
"At the end of the self-quarantine period, and depending on world developments between now and then, consideration will be given to allowing the opening of Club facilities to Players in scheduled and coordinated small groups for voluntary training and care of the players on the same basis as in the off-season," the statement read.
The NHL is exploring the potential of a training camp period about 45 days into the 60-day period of CDC's directive.
