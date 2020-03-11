LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Hockey League will hold off on making a decision on how to proceed with its season until Thursday following ongoing coronavirus concerns.
The National Basketball Association announced Wednesday night that it would suspend its season after a player tested positive for COVID-19. The NHL said it was working with health officials to determine a plan of action moving forward:
The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA's decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus.
The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update tomorrow.
The NCAA announced the upcoming men's and women's basketball tournament games would be played in empty arenas, with only essential staff, family and media present.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
