LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Hockey League will make an announcement regarding its return to play plan Tuesday afternoon.
NHL on NBCSN said Commissioner Gary Bettman will make the announcement at 1:30 p.m. local time.
On Monday, the league released its Phase 2 plan for small team workouts at facilities, which included testing and cleaning protocols. The league also agreed on a 24-team playoff format, though a date to resume play was not announced.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
