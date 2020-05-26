Gary Bettman makes MGM announcement

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Hockey League will make an announcement regarding its return to play plan Tuesday afternoon.

NHL on NBCSN said Commissioner Gary Bettman will make the announcement at 1:30 p.m. local time.

NHL releases memo detailing plans for return to small team workouts in early June

On Monday, the league released its Phase 2 plan for small team workouts at facilities, which included testing and cleaning protocols. The league also agreed on a 24-team playoff format, though a date to resume play was not announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

