LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Hockey League announced that Las Vegas was being considered as a hub city for the 2020 NHL playoffs Tuesday afternoon.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement on NHL Network and NHL on NBCSN on Tuesday afternoon. Bettman said the league would not announce which cities would serve as a hub, as the coronavirus pandemic and return to play plan has been "evolving rapidly."
Other hub city considerations include:
- Chicago
- Columbus
- Dallas
- Edmonton, AB
- Los Angeles
- Minneapolis/St. Paul
- Pittsburgh
- Toronto
- Vancouver
Bettman said the league will resume play with 24 teams, with the top 12 in each conference at the time of the season pause. Bettman also said the 2019-20 regular season has officially ended, technically making the Golden Knights the Pacific Division champions.
Bettman emphasized that all plans were made with health and safety in mind.
On Monday, the league released its Phase 2 plan for small team workouts at facilities, which included testing and cleaning protocols. Phase 3 will include full-team workouts and Phase 4 will be a full return to play.
No dates were set for these phases yet, as Bettman said that would be decided after consulting health officials and teams.
A request for comment from Gov. Steve Sisolak's office regarding Las Vegas serving as a possible hub city wasn't immediately returned. Sisolak was set to speak Tuesday night on Phase 2 reopening plans in the state.
