LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Hockey League on Wednesday announced that its 2020 NHL Awards in Las Vegas have been postponed amid coronavirus concerns.
The NHL Awards were expected to be held June 18 in Las Vegas. In addition, the League also announced that its 2020 NHL Scouting Combine, and the 2020 NHL Draft would also be postponed.
"The National Hockey League today announced the postponements of the 2020 NHL Scouting Combine, the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Awards, and the 2020 NHL Draft, which were originally scheduled for June 1-6 in Buffalo, N.Y., June 18 in Las Vegas, and June 26-27 in Montreal, respectively, due to the ongoing uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus," the NHL said in a statement.
The NHL added that the location, timing and format of the 2020 NHL Draft (and Draft Lottery) will be announced when details are finalized.
The League said that Las Vegas has been home to the NHL Awards since 2009 and it looks forward to returning to Las Vegas in the future.
