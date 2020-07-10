NHL logo

A detailed view of the NHL logo on the back of the goal netting before the game between the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Capital One Arena on October 16, 2019 in Washington, DC.

 Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following a 142-day pause, the National Hockey League on Friday announced it will resume with a five-game schedule of Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Aug. 1.

The date to resume comes after the National Hockey League Players' Association and the NHL ratified a four-year extension to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (through 2025-26) and a Return to Play plan, according to a release.

"The sweeping arrangements pave the way for the resumption of the 2019-20 NHL season toward the crowning of a Stanley Cup champion by early October and provide an updated economic framework for the League and the Players, including addressing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said.

