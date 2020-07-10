LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following a 142-day pause, the National Hockey League on Friday announced it will resume with a five-game schedule of Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Aug. 1.
The date to resume comes after the National Hockey League Players' Association and the NHL ratified a four-year extension to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (through 2025-26) and a Return to Play plan, according to a release.
NHL and NHLPA ratify four-year CBA extension and Return to Play Plan. #StanleyCup Qualifiers to begin August 1. https://t.co/IErZJ2hifT pic.twitter.com/f5HgirRFLB— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 10, 2020
"The sweeping arrangements pave the way for the resumption of the 2019-20 NHL season toward the crowning of a Stanley Cup champion by early October and provide an updated economic framework for the League and the Players, including addressing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said.
