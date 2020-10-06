LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Hockey League on Tuesday announced that it has set a target date of Jan. 1 for the start of the 2020-21 regular season.
The @NHL and @NHLPA announce target date for 2020-21 season. https://t.co/5gDvmWkiAT pic.twitter.com/vWZJdbrU8v— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 6, 2020
The date was announced in partnership with the National Hockey League Players' Association.
