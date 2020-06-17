LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday updated its policy on face coverings requiring patrons to wear masks or coverings at table games if there is no barrier between the dealer and the players.
In the June 17 notice, nonrestricted licensees are also required to ensure employees wear "appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE)" and that they "provide training on how to properly use and dispose of all PPE."
Face masks or cloth face coverings must be available for patrons and guests, NGCB said in the notice. Guests must be offered a face covering upon entering the property "or have signage throughout the establishment notifying patrons that face coverings are available."
The third adjustment acknowledged face masks at table games:
Licensees must require patrons to wear face coverings at table and card games if there is no barrier, partition, or shield between the dealer and each player. This requirement applies to table and card game players, spectators, and any other person within 6 feet of any table or card game.
The notice also said in reference to Gov. Steve Sisolak's Emergency Directive 021, "musical performances, live entertainment, concerts, competitions, sporting events or any events with live performances" can resume, but must remain closed for public attendance.
The Board must approve those events prior to the event, the notice says.
More information on the closed events policy is available here.
Along with the notice, the NGCB updated its full guidance for nonrestricted licensees, which included below.
READ THE FULL NOTICE:
2020-43 by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
READ THE FULL UPDATED GUIDANCE:
Final Gcb Nr Casino 6.17.20 by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
