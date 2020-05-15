LAS VEGAS (FOX5 AP) NFL teams will be allowed to open next Tuesday according to Associated Press.
Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 team stating they could open with state and local government approval.
Goodell said that teams must be compliant with any health requirements in their respective cities.
Every facility must practice safe protocols that were developed by the NFL's medical officer, Doctor Allan Sills.
Sills sent those guidelines to teams on May 6.
The NFL closed its facilities in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week the league released the 2020 regular season schedule for all 32 NFL teams.
