NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that all restaurants, bars and gyms will have to close at 10 p.m. across New York state in the latest effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The governor says people will be barred from hosting private gatherings with more than 10 people. Cuomo says the new restrictions go into effect Friday. He says they are necessary because new coronavirus infections have been traced to those types of activities. Only carry-out service will be allowed after 10 p.m.
Cuomo spoke as rates of coronavirus infection continued to rise in New York. He says 1,628 people were hospitalized across the state for COVID-19 on Tuesday and 21 people died.
This is a developing story. Check back for update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.