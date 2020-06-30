LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada was added to New York's travel quarantine requirement, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.
Last week, Cuomo announced quarantine requirements for multiple states due to a spike in coronavirus cases. Nevada was added to the list after the state has seen a rise in cases in the past few weeks.
As part of the requirement, a Nevada traveler going to New York would be required to self-quarantine for 14 days. Other states included in the order:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
