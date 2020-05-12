LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Henderson has approved a plan that would bring a new police station and training facility to West Henderson.
Henderson City Council greenlit a contract with Knit, Inc., a professional services firm that would assess the architectural needs of such facilities. The development would support economic relief and recovery during COVID-19 by providing new jobs, City Manager and CEO Richard Derrick said.
“West Henderson is the fastest growing portion of our city and is projected to have a population increase of 30,000 residents over the next 20 years," Derrick said. "It is essential that we have a police station in far west Henderson to meet the increase in demand for police services and ensure we keep emergency response times as low as possible."
According to a release, the Knit, Inc. plan would assess the square footage needs and construction budge of the building in order to forward the design and construction proposal. The project will be funded by general obligations bonds approved by council on April 21, the release said.
"Conducting our own police and correction officer training academy enables us to tailor curriculum to the Henderson Police Department’s best practices, giving recruits a better understanding of what their job will entail and a greater likelihood of success," said Chief of Police Thedrick Andres. "A modern, specialized training facility will also make the department more competitive in attracting the best and the brightest new recruits and provide additional quality law enforcement training for our veteran officers."
This planned construction would be the city's fourth police station and first police training facility.
