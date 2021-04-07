LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new "chat bot" software is helping connect people with vaccine appointment in their area.
"VaxBot" works with most existing free chat apps available for mobile phones. Once activated, the bot will notify users if a vaccine appointment has opened up within a 25 mile radius of their location.
On the creation of the bot, VaxBot co-founder Michael Israel said, "We find there's not a lack of vaccine, there's a lack of knowledge in the scattered amount of vaccine."
The company has a list of which chat apps work best and instructions on how to use the bot on its website: https://vaccine.monal.im
