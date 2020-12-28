LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The newest stimulus package signed by President Trump will include funding for entertainment venues, unlike the first stimulus package that was passed earlier this year.
“Certain things opened back up but entertainment and gatherings so to speak were the number one thing that couldn’t resume and still hasn’t resumed to it’s full capacity,” said former Zumanity Headliner Brandon Pereyda.
The Save Our Stages Act, which is part of the new stimulus package, was designed to help.
The Smith Center for Performing Arts downtown could get as much as $10 million from the $15 billion that was allocated by the federal government.
“Las Vegas isn’t going to be the entertainment capital of the world until we can get back to being normal,” said Smith Center CEO Myron Martin.
The Smith Center has laid off 75% of its staff, canceled 300 performances and refunded $20 million worth of tickets.
“It could mean up to $10 million dollars for the Smith Center which will help us as we reemploy people and get ready for restarting,” said Martin.
The definition of what constitutes an entertainment venue is still being finalized at the federal level. The Save Our Stages Act defines "entertainment venue" as a place with a public address system, a lighting rig and a place that has charged a fee for a performance.
The Small Business Administration is working to finalize which businesses can apply.
