LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- RTC rolled out a new feature on its Transit app that should make passengers feel safer amid COVID-19.

Transit will offer riders real-time bus locations and tell potential passengers how full the bus is. RTC busses are currently running at 50% capacity.

According to RTC Deputy CEO Francis Julien, “There are three little icons that show a bus has either many seats, some seats or very limited seats.”

While the information is useful for passengers, it’s also useful for the RTC during heavier traffic days.

RTC Bus

“If we’re seeing in real time a certain route is experiencing overcrowding, we’re actually capable of sending a bus to mitigate the situation,” said Julien.

Transit has been used by the RTC since 2016. The add-on information on bus capacity was rolled out December 20.

You can download the app from both Android and OIS devices.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.