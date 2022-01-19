LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The federal government is moving forward with a plan to let teenagers drive big rigs across state lines as part of a pilot program.
Currently, truckers who drive from state to state must be at least 21 years old.
"If you can tap into the market of the younger driver that's a huge market of people who want the career, they want the money, they want the experience and younger people want to be on the road," Cliff Ellis of Advanced Career Institute said.
Ellis said his North Las Vegas trucking school has seen lots of interest in drivers under 21, and believes with the proper training they could be a major asset to the trucking industry.
The Safe Driver Apprenticeship Program, included in the federal infrastructure deal, will allow commercially licensed truckers 18 and older with a clean record to carry cargo across state lines.
The goal is to get materials around the country quicker to help solve the supply chain issues. Ellis said he thinks it will be beneficial in the future.
"Short term the answer would probably be no. Long term the answer is absolutely they would be a huge help, and supply chain issues down the line would probably be very minor if at all,” Ellis said.
The drivers in the apprenticeship won’t be allowed to drive trucks with more than one trailer or carry hazardous materials.
Those opposed to the rule, argue teens don’t have the experience to control the biggest vehicles on the road. Ellis said interstate driving means long hours alone and navigating lots of inclement weather.
“Training is the only thing to be concerned about,” Ellis said.
The program would require 400 hours of training under an experienced driver. Ellis suggests the carrier companies should limit what interstate routes the younger, less experienced truckers take to avoid areas like mountain passes.
