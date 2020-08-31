LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The new head of Nevada's unemployment agency and the strike force created by Gov. Steve Sisolak discussed what's being done to relieve the backlog of claims.
Sisolak delayed the end to the eviction moratorium by 45 days, allowing more Nevadans to obtain their unemployment to pay owed rent.
"We're prioritizing the backlog. How can we connect eligible Nevadans waiting for their benefits, to their benefits?" said Barbara Buckley, the leader of the strike force and the director of Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. She served as the first female Assembly Speaker.
One of the biggest hurdles to people receiving funds has been identity verification, for both traditional unemployment and in particular, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Claimants have waited months for approval while DETR staff review claims for accuracy.
The state has received 1.1 million claims for both UI and PUA. That comes in the midst of 200,000 possible fraudulent claims, which Buckley says have delayed funds for Nevadans.
One of the strategies to quickly verify claimants is through a new pilot program through ID.me, a software solution that is used by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Around 2,000 claimants in Nevada have used the program so far, receiving requests through their claims portal to verify their data. Buckley calls the effort successful.
The strike force has also partnered with tech companies to analyze tech solutions to the backlog.
It's unclear how many claims are still pending, and Buckley hopes to obtain those numbers from employees, soon.
The agency also needs sheer manpower to tackle the number of claims. New director Elisa Cafferata has requested help from hundreds of employees in Nevada's welfare division, with experience in reviewing benefits and eligibility for financial programs.
Funding for the additional manpower comes from both the federal CARES Act and the Nevada Legislature special session.
"We've identified several hundred welfare workers who are willing to work with DETR on an overtime basis. The first group of 200 have completed their first week of training," Cafferata said.
The more experienced adjudicators will be tasked to handle a unique group of claimants who are eligible for both UI and PUA.
Another goal of the strike force is to help get claimants out of the "UI-PUA loop": applying for one program or the other, and waiting months for approval for programs amid denials.
Buckley said staff that are trained in both systems are starting to alert claimants via phone about eligibility for either program, making sure they do not wait months for a denial.
Cafferata also said that some Nevadans are starting to receive their State Extended Benefits, which kick in when all federal and traditional unemployment run out.
PUA appeals will be addressed in the next two weeks. Cafferata said, and the PUA denial letters will address concerns in their claims. Most people need clarity on their earnings, she said, or further proof of income reduction, such as contracts cancelled.
Depending on types of wages earned and tax documents received in the last year-and-a-half, such as W2s, federal rules dictate that claimants may need to go through UI instead.
Many people are waiting for the next type of funding: the Lost Wages Assistance program, or LWA, promised by President Donald Trump in early August through an executive order.
Though the state of Nevada has applied for funds from FEMA, officials are concerned if FEMA can afford to pay Nevadans and other Americans who are eligible.
"We are watching with a great deal of concern. We are seeing natural disasters around the country, that will also tap into those same FEMA dollars. Once the funds are gone, no more applications will be approved," Cafferata said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.