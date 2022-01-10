CDC posts rationale for shorter isolation, quarantine

A member of the Salt Lake County Health Department COVID-19 testing staff performs a test on Gary Mackelprang outside the Salt Lake County Health Department Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City.

 AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is opening six new mobile COVID-19 testing sites.

On Monday, January 10, these three sites will open:

  • Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, Laughlin, NV 89029
    • Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89155
    • Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Northgate Christian Church, 875 E. Washburn Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89081
    • Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, January 11, these three sites will open:

  • Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89131
    • Tuesday and Thursday, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89128
    • Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Sandy Valley Library, 650 W. Quartz Ave., Sandy Valley, NV 89019
    • Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment click here.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.