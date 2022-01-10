LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is opening six new mobile COVID-19 testing sites.
On Monday, January 10, these three sites will open:
- Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, Laughlin, NV 89029
- Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Clark County Government Center, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89155
- Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Northgate Christian Church, 875 E. Washburn Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89081
- Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
On Tuesday, January 11, these three sites will open:
- Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89131
- Tuesday and Thursday, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89128
- Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Sandy Valley Library, 650 W. Quartz Ave., Sandy Valley, NV 89019
- Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
For more information or to make an appointment click here.
