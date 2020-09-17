LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It’s taking longer to build new homes in the valley thanks to a shortage of lumber and delays in getting materials to job sites, according to the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association.
“Our members are seeing a rise in costs, specifically lumber costs that are affecting the affordability and prices for customers,” said Amanda Moss, senior director of government affairs for the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association
There are plenty of buyers, but the shortage of materials and delays in receiving them is keeping new home owners waiting.
“We have houses that are ready to be built, that are sold, but can’t get the material to actually build,” said Moss.
Competition for new home construction is fierce. Inspirada resident Tony Galindo said his home builder created a lottery since there were more buyers than lots for sale.
“When we went into the new home builder we actually had to do a drawing. They had to draw our name. They literally put it in a bucket and were like, ‘alright we only have so many lots, we have three lots and we have six of you,” said Galindo.
The increased cost of building new homes is being passed along to buyers.
“For every thousand dollar price increase for the cost of construction, 2,200 Nevadans see an increase in the price of homes and are priced out of the market. So we are looking at an impact to about 30,000 people that could have potentially bought a new home that now cannot qualify,” said Moss.
(1) comment
The problem might be that lowlifes are torching our forests.
