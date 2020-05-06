LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The newly-appointed director of Nevada's unemployment agency promises to tackle the task of giving hundreds of thousands of Nevadans their funds, and overhaul some of the agency's outdated technology she described as "archaic" and "clunky."
More than 400,000 Nevadans have filed for unemployment in 2020. Thousands have waited for weeks for funds, while their claims are under review; an unknown number has still unsuccessfully filed online or by phone.
Governor Steve Sisolak appointed Heather Korbulic from the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, where she has been working since 2016. Korbulic tells FOX5, she worked to find technology solutions to help Nevadans sign up for health benefits.
"We are currently averaging 10,000 claims a day. This is a 1,000 year flood," Korbulic said.
Among her first goals is getting federal CARES Act unemployment benefits to independent contractors by mid-May.
"Its an ambitious tech deployment that has never been done in our state," she said, stating the agency is working with a vendor who has implemented programs in different states to disperse funds.
Her agency is working to hire more staff members to review the backlog of claims, and find solutions with technology to speed up the process.
Korbulic said the phone lines, which have been slammed with people calling unsuccessfully for weeks, need a complete overhaul.
"The calls that are coming to this department are crashing the rest of the state's phone systems. We have to throttle the calls that come through, so the rest of state can operate," Korbulic said.
"We are working and taking DETR's phone system off of the state's, so we can really handle and scale to this volume," she said.
Korbulic said DETR is working with the Governor's Office on protocol to reopen DETR offices to the public, but the decision on when to reopen lies with his office.
