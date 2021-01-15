LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One day after people reported having trouble accessing the appointments calendar on the Southern Nevada Health District website, qualified vaccine candidates said appointment availability is the problem today.
As of Friday morning, the website said no further appointments would be available until Feb. 20, 2021.
Some have reported seeing an even later date.
“It says call after August 7,” said 78-year-old Mary Ann Teixeira, who was not successful booking an appointment.
“By then everybody is supposed to have the shots,” she said.
On Thursday, Clark County officials said the website was experiencing delays because of the high volume of people trying to book an appointment and that additional IT professionals were working to resolve the issue by Monday.
“It’s ridiculous because you’re in panic mode. You don’t know what to do,” said Teixeira.
Officials advise those experiencing these kinds of issues to visit the website during non-peak hours. Some have reported having success in the late evening hours.
Many people were able to make an appointment but had difficulty printing the questionnaire that is required before showing up to the vaccination site.
Clark County officials said physical copies of the questionnaire would be available at Cashman Center for those who don’t have a printer.
Others are frustrated with their own lack of understanding about how to navigate the website online.
Anyone experiencing the same is encouraged to ask for help from a friend or family member.
Some people who have had success on the website said keep refreshing the page and check back often.
If you are having trouble with the website or booking an appointment, you can call the helpline at 702-759-4636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.