LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a new member of the Nevada COVID-19 Response team.

Caleb Cage will serve as the team's director, Sisolak's office said. Cage is the former head of the State Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and most recently the Assistant Vice Chancellor for Workforce Development and Community Colleges at the Nevada System of Higher Education.

Sisolak's office said Cage will "help direct and coordinate the statewide response to COVID-19 through the end of December" from the governor's office. His position is funded federally. 

Cage is expected to work with several groups for COVID-19 response, including FEMA, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), state and local agencies and Nevada's health labs. 

His work will focus on testing efforts, contact tracing and coordination of resources, Sisolak's office said. 

His office said Cage is a native Nevadan and served in the Army for five years after college. He lives in Reno with his wife and three kids. 

NEVERFORGET
NEVERFORGET

Keeps looking like a SISOLAK money grab right under your noses.

