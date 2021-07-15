LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety's New American Driving Survey showed the average number of all daily car trips at the start of the pandemic dropped by 45%.
Daily trips rebounded in May and June but remained 20-25% below their 2019 levels during the remainder of 2020.
The data shows trips by all modes of transportation plunged by 40% in April 2020.
Despite fewer cars on the road, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated 38,000 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2020 -- an increase of about 7.2% over 2019 and the largest projected number of fatalities since 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.