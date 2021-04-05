LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department is offering new help for the homebound who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Fire department paramedics are making house calls to vaccinate homebound people age 18 and older. Those who want to take advantage of the program must call the department's call center, which is staffed by workers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“When we set them up and say that we are going to confirm them for an appointment, people are really excited," call center worker Carlos Fierro said. "When you call the number they are going to ask you a few things: Are you bed ridden? Do you use a wheelchair, crutches or are you not able to walk?”
The homebound vaccination program will use the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, which requires only one home visit to complete the vaccination. Paramedics will wait 15 to 30 minutes with the patient after administering the vaccine, to monitor for side effects.
A test run of the program last week resulted in about 140 in-home vaccinations.
The call center began taking calls on Friday, and the department says volume has increased since.
“Currently, what we have right now is about 150 calls per day. But today is the start of the new week to open it up to the public so we are expecting a lot more calls," Fierro said
Clark County Fire has said it hopes to vaccinate people within a week of their initial call, and to start administering on Wednesday through the program.
Those who are interested in making an appointment for a homebound vaccination can do so by calling the call center at 702-455-0696 or emailing homeboundvaccines@clarkcountynv.gov. The call center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week.
