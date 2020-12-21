LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the eyes of the world are monitoring a new and more infectious mutation of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, scientists in Nevada are still trying to analyze a mutation found in Northern Nevada.
The mutation is only one of several documented throughout the United States.
Scientists at the University of Reno School of Medicine and the Nevada Genomics Center are studying the DNA sequence of the virus, mutations and how changes affect patients and rates of infections.
The mutation was found in 200 samples from across the state, but primarily Northern Nevada. Many of those samples with mutations appeared in Reno patients.
The mutation was found in a protein within the COVID-19 cell. The ramifications are yet to be determined.
"We need to be sure, whatever therapeutics are being developed, they need to be effective for any variant that comes out," said Dr. Subhash Verma, associate professor of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at UNR School of Medicine.
Researchers said they expect results within weeks to determine the mutation's impact. State health officials are aware of the mutation.
"Now that we see an outlier like this, its cause for interest. In order for a vaccine to get evaded by a virus, it takes an amount of time for several changes to occur," said Dr. Mark Pandori of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.
Dr. Verma is waiting for results from the Southern Nevada Health District to examine the mutation's spread across the Las Vegas area.
