LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said the unemployment rate continues to decrease in the state's metropolitan areas.
Las Vegas' unemployment rate is the highest of the metropolitan areas at 6.3%. It's also more than double the unemployment rate in Reno and nearly double the rate in Carson City.
Clark County has the highest rate out of all Nevada counties at 6.3%. The lowest unemployment rate was in Eureka County at 2.1%.
In November, the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.8%, that's down 0.4% from October 2021.
Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates not seasonally adjusted.
For a look at the unemployment rate, visit DETR's area profiles page.
