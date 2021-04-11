LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada is the only state in the nation to have two FEMA mobile vaccination units. So far, officials say the rollout is better than anticipated and is setting example for other states to follow.
Lanita Magee, operations chief of Nevada Division of Emergency Management, said so far, operations have been great and with any new program it presents its own challenges.
“Everyday we’re getting better and implementing the lessons learned from the day before," Magee said.
The units are on loan from FEMA. One is deployed to Northern Nevada and the other to Southern Nevada. The units provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine to rural and tribal communities.
“They’re actually increasing as we get more and more information out. We did a site the other day, the Washoe Tribe of Nevada in California, which is in close proximity to Carson City. We were told to expect 150, we did 535 shots that day," Magee said.
In just three days of operation, the unit in Southern Nevada has administered 1,346 vaccinations. The unit to the north has administered 1,000.
Magee said they need more vaccinators and are currently working on plans to make that happen. These units are also "setting the bar for the rest of the country," she said.
"We're the only state in the nation that has to have these mobile vaccination units, we have a briefing with our sinking partners, every operational day every day we're putting shots in arms so we're sharing our best practices, the other 49 states and the territories are going to follow the situation and the setups that we've given to them. So we’re mapping out every set up we have because not every community is set up the same way it’s all based on the site location," Magee said.
One of the units will be in Beatty on Monday off 2nd and McDonald streets.
Other stops this week include Goldfield, Tonopah and Round Mountain.
For more details on the locations, click here.
