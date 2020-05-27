LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Every fall, some teachers makes wishlists of supplies they need for the classroom. This year, the school districts made their own wishlists of nontraditional school supplies.
"We have received PPE, personal protective equipment wishlist's from every school district in the state," said Nevada COVID-19 Task Force leader Jim Murren.
Murren said the task force is in the process of buying a three month supply of PPE for each district in the state, or "hundreds of thousands of items of PPE."
He said the biggest request was masks and gloves. It's up to each district to decide how it's distributed.
The task force is working on getting more PPE for the general public, too.
Murren said they’re buying more than 250,000 face masks that will be distributed through nonprofits across the state like United Way.
"These are face coverings not surgical masks, but they’re really well made and it’s kind of a surprise what they look like. I think they’re pretty cool," said Murren.
Murren couldn't say what they look like yet.
Face masks have become a controversial topic. To Murren, it’s an easy choice.
"Whether they feel uncomfortable or somehow aggrieved in some way is hard for me to grasp," he said.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board said casino employees are required to wear masks, guests are encouraged.
"I know that the operators, certainly the company that I use to work for MGM, and many others are going to exceed the minimum standard," said Murren.
As casinos get ready to reopen their doors next week, Murren said making guests and staff feel safe is crucial and one way to do that is by wearing a mask.
"People come to Las Vegas to have a good time, to do businesses, to meet friends or family and if they don’t feel comfortable they’re not going to come," he said.
COVID-19 TESTING
Murren said testing is also imperative to the economy. There are now hundreds of places Nevadans can go to get tested for COVID-19 but there are only three labs in the state that can process those tests: UMC in Las Vegas, Renown Health and the state lab which are both in Reno.
"UMC which has dramatically expanded its testing was doing 100 tests a day a month ago, its going to have the capacity to do over 10,000 tests by the end of this month. Up in Reno between the Nevada state health lab and Renown, they’re going to be over 10,000 test capacity up in the north. And we’re now working on a second site down in Las Vegas so that we will have the capacity if we need it," said Murren.
Earlier in May, Murren said Nevada is on track to be able to test 30,000 people a day by the end of the month.
He said the state is still on track to met that goal by early June.
"What we’ve learned I think very painfully, is the fact that we didn’t have enough infrastructure in the state, enough testing capacity in state which let us down when we needed to figure out the trajectory of the disease," said Murren.
Murren said the ability to test is now shifting to larger employers.
"This is a tremendous resource that Nevada has that most states do not have because they don’t have the collaboration of labor in the form of the unions, the private employers and the state," he said.
